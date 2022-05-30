Top legislator receives British Ambassador to Vietnam
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 30 for British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward.
Ambassador Gareth congratulated Vietnam on overcoming difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as its socio-economic activities have returned to normal. Recently, Vietnam successfully organised the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) – the largest regional sport event, which demonstrates the recovery of Vietnam in particular and other countries in the region in general.
NA Chairman Hue thanked the diplomat for his contributions to boosting the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership.
He stressed that since the two countries established the strategic partnership in 2010, the bilateral relationship has been increasingly developing. Both sides have coordinated in effectively implementing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, maintained coordination at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations and its Security Council, and within the framework of the Asia - Europe Meeting (ASEM) and ASEAN - UK.
He also appreciated the fine developments in the cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the British Parliament over the past years. The two sides have maintained delegation exchanges at all levels, as well as meetings and consultations at multilateral parliamentary forums, especially at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP).
Emphasising that the effective cooperation between the two legislative bodies is an important factor contributing to further promoting the Vietnam - UK Strategic Partnership, Hue showed his wish that Ambassador Gareth will continue to act as a bridge strengthening the bilateral ties, and propose cooperation activities towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.
Gareth said the British Government appreciates Vietnam's commitment at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) and its orientations for sustainable and green development.
He stressed the potential for cooperation between the two legislatures in such areas as improving transparency in public governance, building a legal framework for the digital economy, and developing high technology./.