Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (right) and Federica Mogherini, Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (Photo: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 5 for Federica Mogherini, Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.Ngan affirmed Vietnam always considers the European Union one of its leading important partners, especially in economics, trade and investment.She expressed her delight at new steps of development in the bilateral comprehensive cooperation and partnership over the past time. The two sides signed the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); implemented cooperation mechanisms such as Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) and Human Rights Dialogue; and ratified the Voluntary Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance, and Trade (VPA/FLEGT).Following Vietnam’s approval of a resolution on its accession to the International Labour Organisation’s Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention No.98 in June, the country’s legislature is working with the Government to speed up the consideration and approval of the organisation’s Conventions No.108 and 87, she stated, adding that the move reflects its determination and efforts to implement commitments related to labour standards, which are mentioned in the EVFTA.The top legislator voiced her hope that the European Parliament and European member states soon ratify the EVFTA and EVIPA to realise both sides’ commitments to liberated trade and investment.She told the guest that she has urged the Government to complete procedures so that the legislature can ratify the two deals in October.Mogherini affirmed the EU’s continued support for Vietnam, especially in 2020 when it assumes the roles as the ASEAN Chair, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure, and the Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).Both host and guest said that the signing and ratification of legal documents and the high frequency of visits by the two sides’ leaders demonstrate the priority of each side to bilateral relations in its foreign policy, and open new prospects in the bilateral ties.Regarding the East Sea issue, Ngan affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of solving disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).Sharing the view, Mogherini stressed the importance of respecting international law, particularly the UNCLOS 1982, in ensuring aviation and maritime freedom.According to Mogherini, lying on an important maritime route, the East Sea brings about both economic and security benefits for numerous nations, including those in the EU.-VNA