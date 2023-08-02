Politics Room for international integration remains huge: PM National development has been promoted in both quality and quantity over the 10 years of implementing the Politburo’s resolution on international integration, but there remains huge room for Vietnam to further integrate into the world, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Vietnam sends sympathy to China over flood losses Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 2 sent a message of sympathy to Premier Li Qiang of China over the big losses of human lives and property caused by storm-triggered rains and floods in a number of Chinese localities, including Beijing, Tianjin cities and Hebei province.

Politics President presents Friendship Order to outgoing Italian Ambassador President Vo Van Thuong on August 2 presented a Friendship Order to outgoing Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro, on the occasion of the ambassador coming to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Business Vietnam wishes to strengthen ties with International Trade Centre: ambassador A Vietnamese diplomat has highlighted the country’s wish to enhance cooperation with the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC) while addressing the recent 57th session of the ITC’s Joint Advisory Group.