Politics Vietnam-Cambodia cooperation continuously consolidated, developed: official The comprehensive and friendly cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian Governments, ministries, and localities along the shared border has been continuously consolidated and developed, with positive changes recorded in the fields of economy and trade, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun said while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang in Phnom Penh on December 5.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese business community in Laos Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives of over 160 Vietnamese enterprises in Laos on December 5.

Politics CLV Parliamentary Summit discusses cooperation to enhance CLV economic connectivity A session on enhancing parliamentary cooperation in promoting connectivity among the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam (CLV) towards sustainable and inclusive development took place in Vientiane, Laos on December 5, as part of the first CLV Parliamentary Summit.