Top tourism, hospitality firms in 2023 announced
The lists of top 10 reputable tourism companies and top five reputable hotels and resorts in Vietnam were unveiled by Vietnam Report JSC on December 14.
Tourists go kayaking on the Cua Can River in the island city of Phu Quoc. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The lists of top 10 reputable tourism companies and top five reputable hotels and resorts in Vietnam were unveiled by Vietnam Report JSC on December 14.
The firms winning the Vietnam Top 10 Tourism Reputation Award 2023 consist of Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports JSC - Vietravel, Saigontourist Travel Service Co. Ltd, Ben Thanh Tourist Service Corporation, Hanoitourist Corporation, Vietluxtour Travel JSC, Vietnam Peace Tour JSC, Vinacomin - Tourism and Trading JSC, Hong Ngoc Ha Tourism Trading and Constructing JSC, Exotissimo Travel Vietnam JSC, and Vina Phu Quoc Travel Co. Ltd.
Meanwhile, those gaining the Vietnam Top 5 Hospitality Reputation Award 2023 are Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi (S.E.M Thong Nhat Metropole Hotel Co. Ltd), Park Hyatt Saigon (Grand Imperial Saigon Hotel Co. Ltd), JW Marriott Hanoi (Bitexco Hotel Management Co. Ltd), Caravelle Hotel Saigon (Chains Caravelle Hotel Joint Venture Co. Ltd), and Furama Resort Da Nang (Bac My An Tourism JSC).
The lists were based on businesses’ financial reports since 2022, their reputation on the media, and surveys of companies and related parties conducted between October and December this year.
Vietnam Report General Director Vu Dang Vinh said that the country’s tourism sector hopes to serve 14 - 15 million travellers in 2024. Surveys of tourism and hospitality companies showed that up to 66.7% of them expect a slightly more optimistic prospect for the sector next year.
Up to 92.9% of the respondents believe that their revenue will increase while 85.7% are confident in profit growth in 2024, he noted, adding that their confidence was driven by the new visa policy that took effect on August 15 this year.
Under the new policy, e-visas are granted to visitors from all countries, and those from a number of certain countries are entitled to visa exemption for up to 45 days.
This visa policy has generated a golden chance for Vietnam’s tourism sector as the country welcomed more than 1 million international arrivals for four straight months. As many as 92.9% of the respondents considered this policy as a leverage for the sector to continue growing next year, Vinh said./.