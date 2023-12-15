Travel Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing tourism Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is working hard to develop a variety of tourism products, focusing on eco-tourism and beach resort tourism with high-end offerings. This is part of its efforts to make “tourism and urban areas” a pillar of the local economy under planning to 2030.

Travel Vietnam Airlines Group adds over 100,000 seats for 2024 Lunar New Year Vietnam Airlines Group which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) has announced an additional capacity of over 100,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 550 flights, for the peak Lunar New Year (Tet) season from January 25 to February 24, 2024.

Destinations Infographic Phu Yen’s square wins 2023 Asian Townscape Award Nghinh Phong (Welcoming Wind) Tower Square, located on the coast of Tuy Hoa city in the south-central province of Phu Yen, is the only representative from Southeast Asia to win a 2023 Asian Urban Landscape Award.

Destinations Con Dao - Paradise in the middle of the ocean Con Dao Island lies 230km from Ho Chi Minh City and 83km from the Hau River estuary in Tran De district, Soc Trang province. Its pristine beauty and unforgettable history have turned the island into a must-see destination in Vietnam’s southern seas and islands.