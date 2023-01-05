Business China’s FDI inflows to Vietnam to increase: Agriseco Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow from China to Vietnam is expected to rise as China is to reopen its doors and resume flights between the two countries, according to Agribank Securities Company (Agriseco).

Business Vietnam affirms position in international integration Since its World Trade Organisation (WTO) membership in 2007, Vietnam has engaged in more than 500 bilateral and multilateral agreements in various fields, including 7 free trade agreements (FTAs).

Business Work starts on 72.4 mln USD wind power plant in Dak Nong A groundbreaking ceremony for Asia Dak Song 1 wind power plant was held in Nam Binh commune, Dak Song district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on January 4.

Business High-quality human resources to help Vietnam draw more FDI To attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam needs to pay attention to training high-quality human resources, accelerating administrate reform and developing and upgrading infrastructure, according to the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).