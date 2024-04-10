Tourism activities expected to bustle in upcoming holidays
The upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays are expected to be a “golden chance” for travel firms to start a bustling summer tourism season.
Tourists in ancient Hoi An city. (Photo: VNA)
This year, the holidays are expected to last for five days following the proposal of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, prompting travel service suppliers to design long tours with attractive promotion policies.
Saigontourist has offered more than 200 domestic and foreign tours that are expected to attract more than 110,000 visitors. A representative from the firm said that many tours have been fully booked, reaching 80% of its plan.
Meanwhile, STtourist has provided 63 summer tours with the number of tourists for each tour limited at 20 to ensure service quality.
The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2024 (from April 4-7) and the Vietnam International Travel Mart slated for April 11-14 in Hanoi are likely to “heat up” the tourism industry on the thresholds of the long holidays.
According to insiders, the recent domestic air fare hikes have prompted tourists to turn to outbound tours, especially those to nearby destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, China and the Republic of Korea.
Many experts held that with the completion of many sections in the North-South Expressway, the flexible combination of many means of transportation in a tour will help optimise travel cost and increase tourists’ experiences.
This year’s summer is likely to continue to see a boom in self-sufficient travel, especially in the domestic market thanks to the increasing car owning trend. To meet this group of tourists’ demand, many travel firms have offer room and entertainment combos.
Homestays are also a popular choice for tourist in this summer, with high booking rates seen in destination of Cat Ba, Van Don, Sam Son, Sa Pa in the north and Vung Tau and Mui Ne in the south.
The railway sector has also braced for the peak tourism season by increasing trains and offering promotions for various priority groups.
Meanwhile, many coastal localities have planned sea tourism festival to lure visitors in the holidays./.