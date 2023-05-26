Vietnam expects to serve 8 million foreign tourists this year. (Photo: VNA)

To attract foreign homebuyers, TAB suggested a new type of visa for the group with a duration of up to five years. Meanwhile, to encourage foreigners to work remotely in Vietnam, authorities should offer them with a 2-year visa, it said.Besides, immigration management agencies need to step up technological solutions to facilitate security control at international airports, thus easing congestions there, the board added.Hoang Nhan Chinh, head of the TAB’s Secretariat, noted that Vietnam welcomed 18 million international holidaymakers in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and the figure stood at only 3.7 million last year, failing to meet the target of 5 million.The country expects to serve 8 million foreign tourists this year, he said./.