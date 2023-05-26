Tourism Advisory Board raises visa proposals
Vietnam should take more actions, including the facilitation of immigration procedures, in an effort to make itself a top destination for international tourists, the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) has suggested.
The board said it supports amending e-visa granting for citizens of all countries and territories, and prolonging the duration of e-visas granted to foreigners entering Vietnam from 30 days to a maximum of three months with single and multiple entries applicable.
The support was voiced as the Government plans to raise a proposal on the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam to the ongoing 15th National Assembly on May 27,
The board also proposed extending the duration of temporary residence permits at border gates for unilateral visa-exempt entry visitors from 15 days to 45 days with multiple entries, along with a 30-day unilateral visa waiver for those who visit Vietnam for golf and other sport tournaments and special events like forums and travel fairs, or via charter flights.
Vietnam expects to serve 8 million foreign tourists this year. (Photo: VNA)To attract foreign homebuyers, TAB suggested a new type of visa for the group with a duration of up to five years. Meanwhile, to encourage foreigners to work remotely in Vietnam, authorities should offer them with a 2-year visa, it said.
Besides, immigration management agencies need to step up technological solutions to facilitate security control at international airports, thus easing congestions there, the board added.
Hoang Nhan Chinh, head of the TAB’s Secretariat, noted that Vietnam welcomed 18 million international holidaymakers in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and the figure stood at only 3.7 million last year, failing to meet the target of 5 million.
The country expects to serve 8 million foreign tourists this year, he said./.