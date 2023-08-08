Foreign tourists visit Ha Long Bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh. (Photo: congthuong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) — Tourism companies have been developing new tours and products to attract international tourists who usually choose the time from August to April to visit Vietnam.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the number of international tourists to Vietnam grew positively in July and the first seven months of this year.

So far this year, Vietnam for the first time welcomed over 1 million in July, an increase of 6.5% compared to June. In the first seven months of this year, the total number of international visitors to Vietnam reached nearly 6.6 million, accounting for 83% of the target for this year.

Tran Thi Thu Huong, director of Ngoc Viet International Tourism and Trade Co., Ltd (Ngoc Viet Travel), said that the company built package tours and planned to offer attractive promotions.

Localities also join in attracting foreign visitors with promotion activities.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Tourism Department has carried out such activities in Bangkok and Phnom Penh, expecting that with its convenient geographical location, transportation, and visa-free policy, the city can attract more tourists from Thailand and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Hanoi will organise events such as a travel photo contest, the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023, and the Hanoi Ao Dai Festival in the coming months to attract visitors.

Dang Huong Giang, director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, said that in the coming time, the department will coordinate with units to develop a foodtour map to help visitors better explore the city.

The city also pays attention to promoting MICE - a type of tourism that combines meetings, conferences, and exhibitions; golf tourism and tours connecting the inner city and the suburbs.

According to experts, from now to the end of 2023, the international tourist market has plenty of room for strong growth.

However, Vietnam needs to improve tourism products, coordination between ministries, agencies, and localities, and infrastructure, especially its roads and railways.

It is also necessary to deploy international marketing and communication programmes on a large scale and in diverse forms, taking advantage of digital communication channels and social networks./.