Travel Infographic Hanoi targets welcoming 26.5 million tourists in 2024 Hanoi welcomed an estimated 24 million tourists in 2023, for remarkable annual growth of 27%, and aims to welcome 26.5 million this year.

Travel Malaysian travel companies study Quang Ninh’s tourism products Representatives from 25 Malaysian travel companies joined a FAM trip to Quang Ninh from January 16-21 to study tourism products in the northern coastal province, home to the World Heritage site of Ha Long Bay.

Travel International arrivals in Vietnam expected to grow in 2024 The volume of international arrivals in Vietnam is forecast to increase in 2024, said The Outbox Company in a report titled “Vietnam Travel Landscape 2024” released on January 17.

Travel Vietnam eyes improvement in global tourism development rankings Vietnam has set a target to climb at least two places in the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) by 2025.