Toy figurine making in Xuan La village
Xuan La village in Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen district has long been famous for making To He, a traditional toy made of rice powder. This is the only village in Vietnam that makes the toy figurine
To He (toy figurine) is a traditional toy for children. It is made of sticky rice powder, sugar and food colouring. (Photo: VNA)
Toy figurines are sold on the Ho Guom pedestrian street during weekend. (Photo: VNA)
Toy figurines’ four basic colours are yellow, red, blue and black. (Photo: VNA)
Xuan La artisans use simple tools such as a comb, bamboo sticks and beeswax to create a toy figurine. (Photo: VNA)
In the past, To He were usually familiar animals, fruits and national heroes. Now the figurines are created in a greater variety of imaginative forms. (Photo: VNA)
The craft requires dexterity, creativity and precision in every detail to turn out quality products. (Photo: VNA)