The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (Source: Internet)

- A concert featuring Vietnamese and Japanese talents and the National Symphony and Orchestra (VNSO) will begin on August 9 at the Hanoi Opera House.Toyota Concert 2019 is held annually to promote Vietnamese music talents.The concert will include opera and other musical pieces performed by young violinist Do Phuong Nhi, soprano vocalist Pham Khanh Ngoc, tenor Fueda Hiroaki and the VNSO.Ngoc and Hioaki will sing the extracts from the popular operas Cosi Fan Tutte, La Scala Di Seta, Gianni Schicchi and La Traviata.Ngoc is a coloratura soprano who won second prize at the SLO-ASEAN Vocal Competition in Singapore. She has participated in master classes with Siri Torjesen of Norway, Kim Shin-ja of the Republic of Korea and Bernadette Heyne of the Netherlands.Japanese tenor Hiroaki is a member of the Fujiwara Opera Company. After graduating in music and vocal performance from Nagoya University of Arts he has won numerous awards, including the 20th Goto Memorial Cultural Award for Opera Newcomers and first place at the 50th Nihon Vocal Concorso, the Igarashi Kiyoshi Award and the Okabe Takiko Award.A highlight of the concert will be Nhi's performance of Mozart’s Violin Concerto.Nhi currently is studying at Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway. She was the winner of the Sparre Olsen competition for Norwegian violin talent in 2015.She has performed with many orchestras including Forsvarets-Musikk, the Romerike Symphony Orchestra and the Fort Collins Symphony. This will be Nhi's third performance at Toyota Concert.The concert will be led by Japanese conductor Tetsuji Honna, who has conducted the show since its first edition in 1998.After the show in Hanoi, the concert will be held in Hai Phong on August 10 and Ho Chi Minh City on August 13.All proceeds will go to the Toyota Vietnam Music Talent Fund. - VNA