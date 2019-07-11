Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– Renowned Vietnamese and Japanese musicians will take stage at the Toyota Concert 2019, which is scheduled to run in Hanoi, northern Hai Phong city, and Ho Chi Minh City in three nights this August.The artists include Soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc, violinist Do Phuong Nhi, tenor Fueda Hiroaki and conductor Honna Tetsuji.They will treat the audiences to classical pieces of Mozart, Gioacchino Rossini, G.Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, and Pietro Mascagni.The annual event, jointly organised by Toyota Motor Vietnam and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO), aims to help Vietnamese audiences get closer to classical music.This year, it will run Hanoi on August 9, Hai Phong the next day, and Ho Chi Minh City on August 13.Tickets will be available on July 22. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Toyota Vietnam Foundation to fund scholarships for talented young musicians across Vietnam.-VNA