The decision was announced in a jointly-organized ceremony between the two sides on December 28. This is an important milestone in the development of cooperation between Cao Bang and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and between Vietnam and China in general.

Cao Bang and Baise city of China are currently connected through three pairs of border gates, which are Soc Giang-Pingmeng, Tra Linh-Longbang (which includes the Na Doong - Na Ray crossing) and Po Peo - Yuewei, along with the Dinh Phong - Xinxing border crossing. Of them, the Tra Linh-Longbang border gates are located on the most convenient route connecting the Southwest region of China to ASEAN countries.

After the upgrade, the Tra Linh-Longbang international border gate is hoped to help expand the flows of people, vehicles and goods from third countries, contributing to promoting economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and China and in the region, and further deepening the friendship between the two countries./.

VNA