Environment Authorities plan to make Hanoi greener Hanoi authorities have set a goal of planting 600,000 trees in the inner city this year.

Environment Northern region prepares for natural disasters The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and local governments to prepare for flooding as a result of heavy downpours in the northern region in the coming days.

Environment Endangered animals found in Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park A range of rare and endangered animal species in Vietnam and the world were discovered at the Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park in the central highlands province of Lam Dong through a camera-trap survey on the site from October 2019 to March 2020.

Environment Kien Giang steps up efforts to treat waste The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has begun to increase waste treatment on islands and along coasts to protect the environment.