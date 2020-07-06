Tra Vinh builds embankment to prevent coastal erosion
The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of a sea embankment project worth 46 billion VND (nearly 2 million USD) to prevent coastal erosion along the Con Nhan beach.
A coastal area in Tra Vinh province’s Duyen Hai district. (Photo: VNA)
Tra Vinh (VNA) - The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of a sea embankment project worth 46 billion VND (nearly 2 million USD) to prevent coastal erosion along the Con Nhan beach.
A 780m sea embankment will be built along coastal areas in Con Nhan hamlet in Duyen Hai district’s Dong Hai commune.
The project is expected to prevent coastal landslides, and protect protective forests, fields, sea dykes as well as the safety and property of locals when it is completed next year.
The province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will be the investor.
Pham Minh Truyen, Director of the department, said the Mekong Delta province has a coastline of more than 65km.
Many sea dykes have eroded in recent years due to the impact of climate change, particularly storms during the rainy season.
In 2016, the province began a five-year project to upgrade the sea dyke system at a total cost of 350 billion VND (15 million USD) to prevent encroachment of coastal areas.
The project has upgraded five sea dykes, ranging from 2.7km to 12.5km long.
The province has also built many embankment sections to protect sea dykes./.
Upgrading the sea dyke system and building embankment sections help to protect more than 49,500ha of production areas and 160,000 people living along coastal areas in the province./.