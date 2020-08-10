Society Over 260 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from UAE More than 260 Vietnamese citizens in the UAE were brought home on August 10.

Society Market vendors in Da Nang show determination to win COVID-19 fight Nearly 1,500 market vendors in Han, Con, Dong Da and Hoa Cuong markets in Da Nang city have worn Vietnamese flag T-shirts at once to show their determination to win the city’s fight against COVID-19.

Society HCM City to use 20,000sq.m of public land to resettle Thu Thiem residents Ho Chi Minh City has decided to convert some 20,000 square metres of public land into residential land to resettle nearly 200 households in the Thu Thiem new urban area whose lands it wrongfully took over.