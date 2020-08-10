Tra Vinh: first commune becomes advanced new-style rural area
Long Duc commune in Tra Vinh city of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has been recognised as an advanced new-style rural area in 2019.
A corner of Sa Binh village, Long Duc commune (Photo: https://www.travinh.gov.vn/)
Tra Vinh (VNA) – Long Duc commune in Tra Vinh city of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has been recognised as an advanced new-style rural area in 2019.
This is the first commune of the province that has achieved the status. It was also the first one in Tra Vinh recognised as a new-style rural area in 2013.
According to Secretary of the communal Party Organisation Le Van Manh, the locality will pay attention to increasing incomes for local farmers, developing specialised-farming areas and cooperatives, building links in producing and selling agricultural products, supporting farmers in applying scientific and technical advances into production, and building brands for farm produce.
It will also make it easier for local residents to enjoy support policies in agriculture development, he added.
Long Duc commune is hoped to become a model new style rural commune of the province in the 2021-2025 period with no poor households, and all local families having access to clean water.
Since 2011, the commune has mobilised nearly 1.44 trillion VND (62.3 million USD) for its socio-economic development, focusing on improving the living standards of locals and promoting poverty reduction.
Annual per capita income in the locality stands at 54.6 million VND, up nearly 40 million VND compared to that of 2013. As many as 99.7 percent of its working-age population have jobs.
The national target programme on building new-styled rural areas, initiated by the Government in 2010, aims to develop rural regions across Vietnam. Its 19 criteria cover infrastructure, production, living standards, income and culture, among others.
The country aims to have at least 80 percent of all communes recognised as new-style rural areas by 2025, and the remaining communes should achieve at least 15 criteria./.