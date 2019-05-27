Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh issued investment licences to six domestically-funded and one foreign-invested project worth some 188 million USD in May.



So far this year, the province has lured 20 domestically-invested projects with combined capital of 5.83 trillion VND (250.69 million USD) and two foreign-invested ones valued at more than 100 million USD.



The province is hosting a total 319 projects, including 40 foreign-invested projects with total capital of 3.11 billion USD, along with 279 domestically-funded projects worth over 105.52 trillion VND (4.53 billion USD).



According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dong Van Lam, the improvement of the local investment environment has helped the province attract more investment.



The province has focused on administrative reform, while publicising priotitised projects for investment attraction, he said.



Along with applying national preferential policies, the province has also given investors support for ground clearance and technical infrastructure development, as well as assistance in production and business in industrial clusters, and labourer training.



The province has also launched the one-stop-shop mechanism, cutting the processing time by one half for 1,644 administrative procedures and by one third for 68 others, said Lam.



He said the province has made it possible to process 1,279 administrative procedures via post.



Lam revealed that Tra Vinh has announced 59 projects entitled to preferential policies in agriculture and industry.-VNA