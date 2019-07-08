Forest planting in Cau Ngang district, Tra Vinh province (Photo: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has spent over 62 billion VND (2.66 million USD) to boost the socio-economic development among the Khmer community, according to the provincial Committee of Ethnic Affairs.Of the total, 52.5 billion VND is from the Government’s Programme 135 to support poor localities, and 9 billion VND funded by the Iceland’s Government for the construction of infrastructure system.So far, the money from Programme 135 has been used to maintain and build 105 transport works in areas inhabited by Khmer people to support them in new-style rural area building, as well as implement 46 production models and organise 21 training courses to enhance the capacity of the community and local officials.Meanwhile, the Iceland-provided capital has been poured into the construction of 10 public works for five difficult localities of Ngu Lac and Don Chau communes of Duyen Hai district, Tan Hiep commune of Tra Cu district, and My Hoa and Hiep Hoa communes of Cau Ngang district.The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies has also provided 20 billion VND of credit to Khmer households to develop production.Currently 32 percent of the population in Tra Vinh is from the Khmer ethnic minority group.Since 2008, the province has invested over 2.5 trillion VND in the development of poor localities that are home to Khmer people. Thanks to the efforts, the poverty rate in the areas has reduced 4 percent per year averagely, while the per capita income of locals reached over 43.6 million VND per year in 2018.-VNA