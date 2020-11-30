Society Flights bring citizens home from Europe, America, Africa, and Indonesia Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from 20 countries in Europe, America and Africa on a flight operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 29 and 30.

Society More than 210 Vietnamese citizens in Japan repatriated More than 210 Vietnamese citizens came back home from Japan on a repatriation flight operated by VietJet Air on November 29.

Society Unexploded bomb weighing 340kg found on Hanoi’s street An unexploded bomb weighing about 340kg was found at a construction site on Cua Bac street in downtown Hanoi on Saturday evening.

Society Ninh Thuan reports solid achievements in building new-style rural areas The south-central province of Ninh Thuan has done well in developing its rural areas after 10 years of implementing the national programme on building new-style rural areas, according to its steering committee for the programme.