Society Transport minister clarifies disbursement for key projects Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The explained several issues of concern at the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 15.

Society Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Society Tan Son Nhat runway reopens after Vietjet incident HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport reopened runway 25L/07R on the morning of June 15 after closing it for more than 20 hours to handle the incident in which a Vietjet Air plane skidded off the runaway.

Society HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents Ho Chi Minh City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.