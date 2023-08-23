Business UKVFTA stimulates growth in Vietnam’s export-oriented industries The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has had a significant impact on Vietnam’s export-oriented industries, driving growth and opening up new opportunities for both countries, experts have said.

Business Work on Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat airport terminals to begin on August 26 Construction of a passenger terminal at the Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai southern province and the third terminal (T3) of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to start on August 26 at a total cost of over 45 trillion VND (1.89 billion USD).

Business Vietnamese businesses urged to achieve sustainable development goals Nature-related policies should be integrated into business strategies and plans, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at the 10th Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum in Hanoi on August 23.

Business US extends enquiries into imported Vietnamese wooden cabinets The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided to extend the deadline for issuing investigation determinations about wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam that have suspected components built in China, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).