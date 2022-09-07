The exhibition, themed “Ao dai on the heritage path,” brings viewers to many natural and cultural heritages through different patterns highlighting many aspects of life, cultural heritages and beliefs.

The collections of Ao dai were made from diverse materials, contributing to bringing art and traditional features closer to the public.



Visitors to the exhibition will have a chance to learn more about the development history as well as the process of making Ao dai as well as materials of the costume.



The exhibition is part of the Vietnam Women’s Museum’s efforts to preserve and promote the values of Ao dai and bring Vietnamese heritage closer to the community. After the event, the Ao dai designs will be presented to the museum for continuous exhibition./.

VNA