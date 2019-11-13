Traditional, contemporary Dong Ho paintings on display
Traditional and contemporary Dong Ho folk paintings are being showcased at an exhibition opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.
More than 100 objects on show include paintings, woodcuts and painting making tools (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
They feature traditional images like chickens, herds of pigs, chubby babies, national heroes or legendary figures, showing the wishes for longevity, happiness, prosperity and success (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
It is also an occasion to popularise the unique values of Dong Ho folk paintings to domestic and foreign visitors (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
The event will run through January (Photo: VNA)