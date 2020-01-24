Culture - Sports Tet fruit tray, indispensible part of Vietnamese culture A “Mam Ngu Qua” or five-fruit tray is indispensable for each Vietnamese family among the numerous offerings required to decorate ancestral altars during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Culture - Sports 300-year-old temple on Phu Quoc protects fishermen The 300-year-old Dinh Cau Temple on Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc island is a place for fishermen to pray for a smooth voyage.

Culture - Sports Tet of the San Diu ethnic minority group The San Diu ethnic minority group, who live in northern mountainous areas with a population of nearly 147,000, celebrate quite a lot of festivals the most important of which is Tet, the lunar New Year festival.