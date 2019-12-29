Traffic accidents drop over 5 percent in 2019
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh states eight core missions that competent ministries, sectors, branches and localities must complete in 2020 to ensure traffic safety. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The numbers of traffic accidents, traffic-related deaths and injuries in the country all decreased in 2019, as compared to the previous year, heard a national teleconference held on December 28.
Statistics from the National Traffic Safety Committee showed that about 17,626 traffic accidents were reported nationwide, killing 7,624 people, and injuring about 13,624 others.
The number of traffic accidents was 5.06 percent lower than that of last year, while those of deaths and injuries fell by 7.15 percent and 6.42 percent, respectively.
In the past year, ministries, agencies, and localities have enforced measures to ensure traffic safety and reduce traffic accidents across the nation.
At the event, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh stated eight core missions that competent ministries, sectors, branches and localities must complete in 2020, including further improving legal framework on traffic safety, and state management in the field, enhancing quality of investment in traffic infrastructure, developing waterway transport to ease congestion on roads, applying IT in traffic management and operation, and reducing the use of personal vehicles, among others./.