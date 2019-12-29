Society Police bust cross-border smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh City The Ministry of Public Security said on December 28 that the investigation police had uncovered a smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh City and prosecuted four people in connection with the case.

Sci-Tech 62 honoured as “scientists of farmers” Sixty two individuals, including four women, have been honoured as “scientists of farmers” in recognition of their significant devotion and contributions to farmers, agriculture and new-style rural area building.

Society VinUni receives official approval The Prime Minister has officially approved the establishment of VinUni University with a first year intake of 300 students.

Society Reintegration shelter for human trafficking victims in Lao Cai The Compassion House in Lao Cai offers reintegration services, vocational training, academic schooling, literacy and reproductive health awareness for female human trafficking victims.