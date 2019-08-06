Traffic police test the alcohol level of of a driver in the northern province of Dien Bien. (Photo: VNA)

Traffic police imposed penalties on nearly 6,424 drivers with alcohol levels exceeding the permitted level and 74 drivers under the influence of drugs during nationwide traffic inspections last month.The campaign, which has two phases (from July 15-29 and July 30-August 14), inspects coaches, passenger cars, container trucks and motorbikes.The campaign began after a series of recent accidents caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.In the first phase, police nationwide conducted unscheduled inspections on 344,930 vehicles and imposed penalties on 147,808 vehicles for violating traffic laws, according to the Department of Traffic Police under the Ministry of Public Security.Nearly 10,000 drivers have had their driving licences either suspended or revoked for traffic violations.Traffic police also seized nearly 22,000 vehicles and imposed penalties of nearly 70 billion (3 million USD) on violators.Violators included 15,752 coaches, 11,730 container trucks and 120,326 motorbikes.Most of the violations were for speeding; not wearing helmets; or not carrying (or not providing later) a valid vehicle insurance or driving licence issued by authorised agencies.During the inspections, officers performed tests along local roads, national highways and expressways to detect and quickly handle violations of traffic safety laws.Traffic police officers have been authorised to conduct random checks of drivers to discover if they have necessary documents such as a vehicle registration certificate, driver's licence, certificate of technical safety and environmental protection inspection, insurance of civil liability, and any other necessary paperwork such as a permit for transporting dangerous goods.Traffic officers have also penalised drivers who were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, carried too many passengers, transported illegal products, or violated any other traffic regulation.The second phase of the campaign will end in mid-August.-VNA