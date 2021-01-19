Society Some 16,000 national flags presented to Phu Yen fishermen Fishermen in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen received 16,000 national flags and 5,000 portraits of President Ho Chi Minh during a ceremony held on January 19.

Society Vietnam targets to send 90,000 labourers abroad in 2021 Vietnam hopes to send 90,000 guest workers abroad in 2021, targeting markets that secure high and stable incomes, according to the Overseas Labour Management Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Three cities fulfil new-style rural area building task Da Lat and Bao Loc cities in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Lao Cai city in the northern province of the same name have accomplished the task of building new-style rural areas.

Society Thanh Hoa detects numerous illegal entries The Border Guard High Command in the central province of Thanh Hoa has recently detected eight people illegally entering the country and put them in quarantine.