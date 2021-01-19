Traffic restriction to be imposed on dozens of Hanoi’s streets
Trucks carrying heavy loads and passenger coaches will be prohibited from traveling through a number of roads in the capital city of Hanoi during the 13th National Party Congress which will be held from January 25 to February 2.
In a bid to ease traffic flow for the important political event, lorries carrying 500kg and more and coaches with 24 passengers or above will be banned from certain streets.
Trucks and coaches will not be allowed to travel from 6am to 9am on January 24 on the following streets: Pham Hung, Thang Long Boulevard, Do Duc Duc, Khuat Duy Tien, Tran Duy Hung, Nguyen Chi Thanh, Dao Tan, Kim Ma, Lieu Giai, Van Phuc, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Tran Phu, Hung Vuong, Chu Van An, Hoang Dieu, Doc Lap, Le Hong Phong, Hoang Van Thu, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Dien Bien Phu, Nguyen Quyen, Tran Binh Trong, Tran Hung Dao, Quan Su and Trang Thi.
The traffic restrictions will also be in place from 6.30am to 8.30am, 10.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 6.30pm from January 25 until the end of February 2.
Additionally, from 6.30am to 8.30am on January 25, those vehicles will also be prevented from travelling on Dang Thai Mai, Xuan Dieu, Au Co, Nghi Tam, Yen Phu, Thanh Nien, Hung Vuong, Hoang Van Thu, Doc Lap and Dien Bien Phu.
Other road users are expected to give way to any official vehicles and police are suggesting motorists avoid the areas and look for alternative routes.
Meanwhile, all delegates at the Congress as well as reporters covering the event and staff serving will be tested for COVID-19 twice from January 18-23./.