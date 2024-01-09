Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang speaks at a ceremony held in Hanoi on January 9 to launch the Traffic Safety Year 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has asked officials, Party members, civil servants and public employees, parents and teachers to set examples in abiding by laws and creating motivation to raise awareness of voluntarily obeying traffic rules, gradually building a safe traffic culture for society.

Quang, who is Chairman of the National Committee for Traffic Safety, made the request at a ceremony held in Hanoi on January 9 to launch the Traffic Safety Year 2024 which aims to improve public awareness of the traffic safety rules, reduce the number of traffic accidents, deaths and injuries, and curb traffic jams on key traffic routes and big cities.

The Deputy PM requested competent agencies to strictly deal with violations, especially those related to speeding, drink driving, overloading of vehicles and not wearing helmets.

He also urged relevants authorities to speed up progress and ensure the quality of projects to upgrade traffic infrastructure and strengthen inspections of means of transport.

According to Khuat Viet Hung, Vice Chairman of the National Committee for Traffic Safety, in 2023, the number of traffic accidents reduced compared with 2022, with the number of deaths decreased 1,922 persons or 14.18%.

However, he said, the traffic situation was still complicated and there were some serious traffic accidents, causing public concerns.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan asked relevant agencies to strengthen inspections, and strictly handle violations of traffic safety regulations to assure traffic safety and order, meeting people’s travelling demand, especially during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival.

The vice chairman asked chairpersons of the People's Committees of the city's districts and townships to coordinate with competent agencies to take drastic measures in this regard and strive to reduce the numbers of traffic accidents, deaths and injuries by at least 5%./.