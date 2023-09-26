Health HCM City to spend over 7 trillion VND on medical infrastructure, equipment Ho Chi Minh City has decided to spend over 7 trillion VND (304 million USD) from its budget on infrastructure and equipment of health care units under the mid-term public investment plans for the 2021-2025 and 2025-2030 periods.

Health HCM City to put new dialysis facility in rural area into operation in October The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health will inaugurate a new dialysis facility in the outlying district of Can Gio in early next month, providing better access to dialysis for people who have kidney failure or end-stage renal disease.

Health Pharmedi Vietnam 2023 kicks off in HCM City The Vietnam international exhibition on products, equipment, supplies for medical, pharmaceutical, hospital and rehabilitation – Pharmedi Vietnam 2023 kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.

Health Photo exhibition honours French scientist Louis Pasteur The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13 coordinated with the French Embassy in Vietnam and the French Consulate General in HCM City to organise a celebration ceremony and a photo exhibition featuring the life and career of French scientist Louis Pasteur as well as his contributions to the science of humanity and Vietnam.