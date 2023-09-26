Training course held for emergency, ICU staff in Ba Ria-Vung Tau
A clinical care training for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and a number of common diseases was held in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau for health workers at emergency department, intensive care units (ICU) and poison control department of local clinics with the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
Addressing the court, Doctor Tran Ngoc Trieu, Vice Director of Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Department of Health underlined the significance of the course in enhancing the trainees’ capacity in clinical management of infectious emergency cases, especially SARI, in the context where the province is facing many infectious diseases and provincial hospitals are always overload.
Doctor Vu Quang Hieu, WHO Representative in Vietnam, said that in the past 10 years, many SARI courses have been held by the WHO and USAID for health workers at emergency, ICU, poison control and medical examination departments.
During COVID-19 pandemic, the trained medical workers made important contributions to improving the health of COVID-19 patients, he noted.
Doctor Hieu said that after COVID-19 pandemic, emergency, ICU and infection control departments of hospitals have faced fluctuation and shortage of personnel.
Such course is expected to help deal with difficulties in emergency and ICU staff in localities in both immediate and long terms, he said.
The course will take place until September 27 with the participation of leading experts from major hospitals across the country./.