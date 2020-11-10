Society Hanoi to host Korean book exhibition An exhibition to introduce a wide range of books from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnamese readers is set to run at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from mid-November to December 5.

Society PM praises public security force’s efforts in search, rescue activities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the people’s public security force for their achievements in ensuring security and order, as well as natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue activities.

Society Sri Lanka supports flood-hit victims in central region Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Vietnam Prasanna Gamage on November 9 handed 66.5 million VND (2,860 USD) donated by Sri Lanka people living in Vietnam to support flood-hit people in the central region.

Society Airports in south central region closed on November 10 due to storm Etau The Vietnam Airlines Group, which operates Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vasco, announced on November 9 evening that the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will temporarily close several airports in the south central region due to impact of storm Etau – the 12th to enter the East Sea this year.