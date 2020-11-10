Training course helps improve capacity of HIV-infected women’s networks
A capacity building training course for networks of HIV-infected women to improve the voice, status and capacity of women living with HIV was held in Hanoi on November 9.
Jointly organised by the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), the course attracted 30 women who are leaders of groups of women living with HIV in seven northern provinces and cities.
It provided new knowledge regarding treatment regimens for HIV carriers and changes in the policy framework for treating HIV-infected people, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants were also instructed how to access loans from the bank for social policies to raise livelihoods.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai from VWU’s Department of Family and Social Affairs said gender inequality is one of the factors that increase the risk of HIV infection and vulnerability to HIV among women and girls.
Gender inequality also makes it difficult for women to access HIV prevention information and services, care and support, she said, adding that women infected or affected by HIV often are subject to stigma and discrimination.
In recent times, UN Women has collaborated with many agencies and organisations to build capacity and support empowerment of groups and networks of HIV-affected women.
With the assistance of UN organisations in Vietnam, the VWU has for many years been actively supporting HIV-infected women through a series of models, including building capacity for women living with HIV to participate in building and implementing related policies and programmes towards ensuring equality./.