Training course opened for mine action workers
A pre-deployment training course for captains and technicians of the mine action for the Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Peace Village project was opened in Hanoi on April 22.
Hanoi (VNA) –
The course, to last until April 28, is organised by the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
It is the first capacity building activity within the project’s framework and also a compulsory task to be fulfilled before implementing the project so that the participating forces are updated on mine action and unexploded ordnance (UXO) contamination in the central provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, and Thua Thien - Hue.
During the course, participants will be equipped with comprehensive knowledge about UXO and explosive-related issues, data management, quality management in UXO detection and clearance, and financial management, among others, to ensure consistent project implementation and minimise risks.
In his opening remarks, VNMAC Deputy General Director Col. Le Quang Hop said the VNMAC, KOICA, and UNDP worked together to successfully carry out the Korea - Vietnam Mine Action Project (KVMAP) from 2018 to 2021. Following this project’s success, the three sides continue cooperating to implement the mine action for the Korea - Vietnam Peace Village project to help with socio-economic development and bring about peace and safety for residents in Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, and Thua Thien - Hue.
The new project is funded by the RoK Government through KOICA and given technical support by UNDP. The Vietnamese Government and Ministry of National Defence assigned the VNMAC to coordinate the project implementation.
The project will be carried out from 2024 to 2026, aiming to conduct technical survey of about 15,000ha of land while searching and clearing about 6,000ha of UXO and explosive-contaminated areas in the three provinces./.