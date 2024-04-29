Training course under RoK-funded mine action project concludes
The pre-deployment training course for captains and technicians of the mine action for the Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Peace Village project (KVPVP) wrapped up in Hanoi on April 28.
Participants in the training course practice UXO search and clearance. (Photo: VNMAC)Hanoi (VNA) - The pre-deployment training course for captains and technicians of the mine action for the Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Peace Village project (KVPVP) wrapped up in Hanoi on April 28.
The course from April 21 was organised by the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).
Drawing over 400 lecturers and learners, it was the first capacity building activity within the KVPVP’s framework and also a compulsory task to be fulfilled before implementing the project so that the participating forces are updated on mine action and unexploded ordnance (UXO) contamination in the central provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, and Thua Thien - Hue.
During the course, participants were equipped with comprehensive knowledge about UXO and explosive-related issues, data management, quality management in UXO detection and clearance, and financial management, among others, to ensure consistent project implementation and minimise risks.
Addressing the closing ceremony, VNMAC Deputy General Director Col. Le Quang Hop said the knowledge and skills taught during the course are greatly useful for the captains and technicians involved in UXO search and clearance under the KVPVP.
After the course, they will return to their units to share the things they learnt to their colleagues and make preparations for the project to be carried out in a quality, effective, and safe manner right from the beginning.
The KVPVP is funded by the RoK Government through KOICA and given technical support by UNDP. The Vietnamese Government and Ministry of National Defence assigned the VNMAC to coordinate the project implementation.
It will be carried out from 2024 to 2026, aiming to conduct technical survey of about 15,000ha of land while searching and clearing about 6,000ha of UXO and explosive-contaminated areas in the three provinces./.