Society Top 7 Vietnam Impressions 2023 announced The Sai Gon Times magazine held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 5 to announce the results of the "Top 7 Vietnam Impressions 2023” programme and launch the voting for Top 7 Vietnam Impressions 2024, contributing to promoting local tourism.

Society Australia pledges to accompany Vietnam in high-quality manpower training Australia is committed to accompanying Vietnam in high-quality human resources training, especially through Australian training facilities in Vietnam and joint training programmes between the two countries’ universities and research institutes, head of the International Division under Australia’s Department of Education Karen Sandercock said on April 5.

Society Many original documents about Dien Bien Phu Campaign unveiled A number of original documents and records about the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and the 1954 Geneva Conference were made public for the first time and introduced to the media on April 5.

Society HCM City delegation provides health check-ups for needy people in Laos A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the city’s Health Department on April 5 visited, provided health check-ups and medicines, and presented gifts to overseas Vietnamese and local residents living in difficult circumstances in Laos' Savannakhet province.