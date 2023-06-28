Health Vietnam needs to enhance vaccine production capacity: experts The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for countries to proactively boost vaccine manufacturing capacity and Vietnam is not an exception, according to experts.

Health Proposal to bring COVID-19 from Class A disease to Class B approved The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has agreed with the Health Ministry’s proposal of bringing the COVID-19 from a Class A infectious disease, deemed as “especially dangerous”, to Class B "dangerous".

Health All medical facilities to accept chip-based ID card, e-identification app by 2030 Vietnamese people are set to use their chip-based ID cards and national e-identification app for medical checks by 2030, according to a document issued by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on June 13.