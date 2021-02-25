Training teleconference for NA election held nationwide
The national teleconference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Home Affairs held a nationwide teleconference on February 25 discussing training for the election of deputies for the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, with over 27,500 delegates taking part.
The participants were updated with regulations on vote casting, documents used in election, consultative process and nominations. A number of issues and cases were also answered by leaders of ministries and agencies.
According to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, as of February 17, the first consultative conferences were completed at the central level and in 63 localities, with 1,076 nominated for seats at the legislature.
Eighteen provinces suggested increasing the number of local deputies while five provinces plan to have self-nomination cases.
Concluding the event, Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan said in order to ensure the best preparations between now and the election day (May 23), the central agencies must promptly answer questions by localities and issue detailed guidelines on must-do work before, during and after election./.