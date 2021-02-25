Society 13 Vietnamese COVID-19 patients in Cambodia in stable health conditions Thirteen Vietnamese people in Cambodia infected by SARS-CoV-2 in the latest outbreak in the country are in stable health conditions, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Society Trial on violations at Phu Tho ethanol plant to open on March 8 The Hanoi People’s Court will open a 10-day trial on March 8 to hear a case of violations of regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences, at an ethanol plant in the northern province of Phu Tho.

Society Vietnam considers reopening repatriation flights The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with relevant ministries, sectors, localities and offices to make plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in a safe manner based on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and the country, especially the domestic quarantine capacity, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Society Citizen protection provided to Vietnamese affected by record cold in Texas The Vietnamese Consulate General in Texas and Vietnamese representative offices in the US are keeping a close watch on the record cold temperatures in Texas, have appointed staff on-duty around the clock, and are coordinating with host authorities to conduct necessary citizen protection measures, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 25.