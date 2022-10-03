Culture - Sports Music festival helps promote Vietnam – Russia friendship A music and fashion festival themed “Canh buom do tham” (Crimson sails) took place in Tuoi Tre Park in Hanoi on October 2, helping connect Russian community living in Vietnam and Vietnamese people studied and worked in Russia.

Culture - Sports Vietnam win ticket to 2022 Futsal Asian Cup quarterfinals Despite their defeat in the match against Japan on October 2, Vietnam’s national futsal team will advance to the quarterfinals in the 2022 Futsal Asian Cup as it ranked second in Group D.