The river bus route No 1 in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Travel firms in Ho Chi Minh City are offering promotion programmes for New Year holidays, aiming to convince customers to book tours early.



Viet Media Travel Corporation (Viet Media Travel), for instance, has a variety of choices and reasonable prices for travellers. Accordingly, those who register for the company's tours will enjoy special discounts worth up to 3 million VND (123 USD) depending on each tour as well as receive gifts and incentives of up to 2 million VND when making transactions via Zalo, VNpay and Viettel Pay.



Pham Anh Vu, the company’s communications director said outbound tours to Japan, the Republic of Korea and Europe have attracted a large number of tourists, adding that they have registered tours earlier than the same period last year.



Tours drawing attention from consumers such as France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland last ten days and nine nights with prices from 77.99 million VND or tours to China at 189 million VND per person.



Meanwhile, the tourism industry of HCM City also has a variety of products to serve the entertainment needs of residents and tourists during the New Year holidays.



The municipal Tourism Department, in coordination with the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) and Sunrise Events Vietnam, will organise the 6th edition of the Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon in December. Some 15,000 runners, including international athletes, have so far registered to take part in the event entitled “Run for an Outstanding Vietnam.”



Waterway tours also boast impressive itineraries. The Nhieu Loc Boat Co. Ltd has just welcomed more than 200 cruise passengers to experience "A Glimpse at Saigon" on the 4.5km-long Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe canal, starting from the District 1 tourist wharf and ending at the District 3 tourist wharf, HCM City.



Nguyen Thi Vuong, the company’s Executive Manager, said that tourism products on the canal are competitive with many other tourist destinations for foreign visitors accounting for more than 50% of the company's customers.



In the coming time, the company will increase experiences and services at the wharf to bring more interesting experiences to visitors to the city, she added./.