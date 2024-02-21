Tree planting campaign launched to grow Vietnam’s green, sustainable development
Delegates plant a tree at the ceremony. (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on February 21 launched a tree planting campaign at the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex in Son Dong district, the northern province of Bac Giang.
On this occasion, organisers planted 100 perennial and rare trees with high economic value.
Addressing the launching ceremony, Minister Dang Quoc Khanh noted that since it was initiated by late President Ho Chi Minh in 1959, the tree planting campaign has become a fine tradition in Vietnam every spring.
Responding to the beloved President’s appeal, the Party and the State have issued many specific programmes and plans on forest protection and development, and environmental protection, he added, referring to a project to plant one billion trees during the 2021-2025 period approved by the Prime Minister.
The campaign contributes to demonstrating Vietnam’s strong resolve to reach its target of net zero emissions by 2050 and respond to the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) – a rallying call for the protection and revival of ecosystems all around the world, for the benefit of people and nature, the minister continued.
He called on agencies, localities, people and international organisations in Vietnam to join the campaign, for a green and safe Vietnam with rapid, sustainable development.
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Bac Giang province Le O Pich said the locality has so far planted 19 million scattered trees and 30,000 hectares of concentrated forests, with the forest coverage rate standing at 37.8%.
Nearly 770 million trees have been planted nationwide under the above-said project./.