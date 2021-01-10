Trial against defendants in Phu Tho ethanol case set for January 22
The Hanoi People’s Court has decided to open a first-instance trial on January 22 against 12 defendants on the charge of violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences at a petrochemical and bio-fuel plant project in the northern province of Phu Tho.
Defedant Dinh La Thang (Photo: VNA)
The trial is scheduled to last for 10 days, with the board of judges consisting of two judges and three people's jurors.
The 12 defendants include Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam); Trinh Xuan Thanh, former Chairman and General Director of the PetroVietnam Construction Joint Stock Corporation (PVC); Vu Thanh Ha, former General Director of the PetroVietnam Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC (PVB); and Do Van Hong, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of the Kinh Bac Petroleum Construction and Investment JSC.
Thanh is prosecuted for violating State regulations on investment in construction works, causing severe consequences under Article 224, clause 3 of the 2015 Penal Code, and for abusing position and power while performing duties under Article 356, clause 3 of the 2015 Penal Code. Meanwhile, Hong is charged for abusing position and power while performing duties.
The ten remaining defendants are charged for violating State regulations on investment in construction works, causing severe consequences.
According to the indictment, Thang signed a resolution to approve the investment in the project in October 2007. With Thanh’s support, PVC/Alfa Laval/Delta-T joint contractors, who had no previous experience in carrying out ethanol projects, were assigned to be in charge of the project.
As a result, the project was continuously lagged behind schedule and stopped in March 2013 with no construction items done.
Wrongdoings of the defendants were said to cause a loss of more than 543 billion VND (23.49 million USD) for PVB./.