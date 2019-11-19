Society VN, Russia women urged to contribute to socio-political activities Vietnamese and Russian women should make more contributions to social and political activities in their respective countries, Hoang Thi Ai Nhien, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Women's Union, said at the first Russian congress of young women in Moscow on November 18.

Society Commission on overseas Vietnamese marks 60th anniversary The State Commission on Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Foreign Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 19 to celebrate its 60th founding anniversary (November 23).

Society Teachers’ contributions to nat'l education development hailed Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan laid stress on the important role of the teachers in the country’s education and training development during a meeting with lawmakers who are former teachers, teachers and education managers in Hanoi on November 19.

Society Coconut offers high value for farmers amid climate change Climate change has affected crop yields in the country but coconut can adapt and offer high value to farmers, experts have said.