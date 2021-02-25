Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of PetroVietnam Dinh La Thang at a court on January 22 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi People’s Court will open a 10-day trial on March 8 to hear a case of violations of regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences, at an ethanol plant in the northern province of Phu Tho.



The 12 defendants include former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of the Board of Directors and former General Director of the PetroVietnam Construction JSC (PVC) Trinh Xuan Thanh, former General Director of the PetroVietnam PetroChemicals and Biofuel JSC (PVB) Vu Thanh Ha, former General Deputy Director of PetroVietnam Tran Thi Binh, former General Director of PVC Pham Xuan Dieu, former Deputy General Director of PVC Nguyen Ngoc Dung, former head of PVC’s economic and planning board Do Van Quang, former deputy head of PVB’s investment office Nguyen Xuan Thuy, former deputy head of PVB’s commercial office Khuong Anh Tuan, former head of PVB’s business office Le Thanh Thai, former chief accountant at PVB Hoang Dinh Tam, and Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of the Kinh Bac Petroleum Construction and Investment JSC Do Van Hong.

Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the PVC Trinh Xuan Thanh at a court on January 22 (Photo: VNA)



Trinh Xuan Thanh has been charged with “violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences”, under Article 224, Clause 3 of the Criminal Code 2015, and “abusing position and power while performing duties” under Article 356, Clause 3.



Do Van Hong has been charged with “abusing position and power while performing duties”.



The 10 remaining defendants are facing charges of “violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences”.



According to the indictment, Thang signed a resolution to approve the investment in the project in October 2007. With Thanh’s support, PVC/Alfa Laval/Delta-T joint contractors, who had no previous experience in carrying out ethanol projects, were assigned to be in charge of the project.



As a result, the project was continuously lagged behind schedule and stopped in March 2013 with no construction items done.



Wrongdoings of the defendants were said to cause a loss of more than 543 billion VND (23.49 million USD) for PVB./.