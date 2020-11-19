Tripartite agreement signed to cut marine plastic waste in Quang Binh
Quang Binh (VNA) - A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) on reducing marine plastic waste in the central province of Quang Binh was inked on November 19 as part of a workshop held in the provincial capital Dong Hoi.
The provincial People’s Committee, the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam were signatories.
Speaking at the workshop, WWF Vietnam Country Director Van Ngoc Thinh lauded the commitment and involvement of the Vietnamese Government and Quang Binh’s Dong Hoi city in protecting the environment and ocean ecosystem.
Vice Chairman of the Quang Binh People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hoang said the province has launched several campaigns to tackle the issue, including one calling on all residents to collect waste on Sundays.
According to official data, some 466 tonnes of solid waste are disposed of in Quang Binh on a daily basis, of which 77.4 percent is collected and treated. The province has eight working landfills, two waste treatment plants, and one incinerator.
The workshop was held within the framework of a project on reducing marine plastic waste in Vietnam being implemented by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, it is being conducted in Dong Hoi city, Ha Tinh province, A Luoi district (Thua Thien-Hue province), Da Nang city, Phu Yen province, Long An province, Rach Gia city (Kien Giang province), and three marine reserves - Cu Lao Cham, Con Dao, and Phu Quoc. The project is set to launch communications activities and support the building of guiding documents and the implementation of related policies in line with the national action plan on marine waste management by 2030./.
