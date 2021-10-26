Tropical depression heads towards south-central Vietnam
A tropical depression moving towards south-central Vietnam is likely to increase its strength in the next 24 hours, the National Centre for Hydro Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported on October 26.
Tropical depression moving towards south-central Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The tropical depression is forecast to dump heavy rain on coastal localities from Thua Thien-Hue to Binh Thuan, plus the Central Highlands and Southeastern regions, the NCHMF said.
In the early morning on October 26, the depression was about 310km off the coast of south central Khanh Hoa province, packing winds of 50kph near its centre.
In the next 36 hours, it is forecast to move in the west-northwest direction at a speed of 10kph-15kph, hit south-central localities and weaken into a low pressure area.
Heavy downpours will be reported in the regions, with rainfall likely to climb as high as 300mm.
Heavy rains cause flood in Quang Ngai (Photo: VNA)Weather experts warned coastal and mountainous localities of severe flooding and landslides when the tropical depression makes landfall.
On October 25, the Prime Minister ordered localities in the central region, ministries, and sectors to take swift actions to address flooding consequences and gear up for the approaching tropical depression.
An official dispatch issued by the PM noted that incessant rains have occurred in central provinces over the past days, especially from October 22 to 24 in Thua Thien - Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh provinces, causing floods and landslides and isolating certain areas.
While some rivers in the region are still in full spate and several areas remain submerged, a tropical depression in the East Sea is moving towards the mainland, likely to intensify into a storm, and may continue triggering downpours in the areas from Da Nang city to Binh Thuan province, as well as the Central Highlands.
To cope with the tropical depression, protect people’s lives, and quickly address flood aftermath, the PM requested the administrations of the localities from Quang Tri to Binh Thuan and those in the Central Highlands to promptly make preparations for the depression, with a focus on ensuring safety for boats and vessels at sea and taking actions to guarantee people’s safety in case of serious flooding.
Meanwhile, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Thua Thien - Hue provinces were told to swiftly deal with flood aftermath.
The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control was asked to direct the timely implementation of appropriate response measures so as to minimise losses, according to the dispatch./.