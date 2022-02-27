Truong Sa clinics save fishermen with health problems at sea
Clinics in the island district of Truong Sa, the central province of Khanh Hoa, recently saved two fishermen encountering health problems while working at sea.
Military health workers give initial examination to the 61-year-old fisherman from Binh Thuan province on Truong Sa Island on February 26 (Photo: VNA)
On February 26 afternoon, a 61-year-old fisherman from Binh Thuan province suffered from a headache, tinnitus, paralysis of his body’s left half, and high blood pressure. Military doctors on Tien Nu Island provided emergency aid and reffered him to the clinic on Truong Sa Island for further treatment.
At the health centre of the district’s Truong Sa township, medical workers consulted with Military Hospital 175 based in Ho Chi Minh City about treatment for him. The patient is currently in stable condition and under ongoing care.
On February 24, the clinic on Song Tu Tay Island received and gave timely emergency aid to a 52-year-old fisherman from Quang Ngai province with paralysis of both legs and muscle weakness after nearly 30 minutes diving for seafood at about 45 metres underwater./.