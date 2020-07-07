Tuyen Quang boasts over 25,000 ha of certified forest
The northern province of Tuyen Quang has had more than 25,000 hectares of forest granted sustainable forest management certificates in accordance with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards, and is among the localities with the largest planted forest area that has received certification.
With nearly 450,000 hectares of forest, or 76.44 percent of its natural land area, Tuyen Quang has substantial potential to develop its forestry-based economy.
To improve forest production value and promote sustainable forest development, local authorities have improved management and the granting of FSC certificates for planted forest areas. The move has proven effective, helping local growers reach goals in improving social and economic value and protecting the environment.
The locality has also zoned material areas for local processing mills totalling more than 209,400 ha.
As of June, over 9,000 ha of forest had been planted, equivalent to nearly 90 percent of the annual plan. The locality aims to plant an additional 10,000 ha of forest this year, raising its coverage rate to over 65 percent.
Tuyen Quang first issued forest management certificates in January 2015 and they have brought about practical benefits, with the price of wood produced in certified areas being 10-15 percent higher than elsewhere. - VNA