Secretary of the Tuyen Quang provincial Party Committee Chau Van Lam (fourth from left) and other delegates at the seminar in Seoul on August 29 (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Tuyen Quang pledges to create the best conditions for investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to invest in the northern mountainous province, Chau Van Lam, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee said at a seminar between Tuyen Quang leaders and representatives of RoK enterprises in Seoul on August 29.



The event, co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK and the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business, aims to connect and promote investment attraction between Tuyen Quang province and Korean partners and investors.



In his speech, the provincial leader highlighted local potential, such as natural conditions, abundant labour resources which are favourable for the development of agriculture, forestry, processing industry, commerce and service industries.



Lam emphasised that in recent years, to attract domestic and foreign investment, Tuyen Quang province has issued incentive policies to encourage investment relating to tax, site clearance support and building an infrastructure system that facilitates production and business.



Tuyen Quang wishes to seek cooperative relationships with Korean partners and businesses in the fields of hi-tech agriculture and forestry, agricultural product processing; building industrial park infrastructure, investing in building factories to manufacture and assemble electronic components as well as smart urban areas, ecological urban areas, resorts and golf courses, he continued.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung said that Vietnam and the RoK are opening a new stage in cooperation after 30 years of establishing diplomatic ties, based on a comprehensive strategic partnership.



In the first half of this year, friendship and cooperation between the two countries, with economic collaboration being a very important pillar, continued to have many highlights. Locality-to-locality cooperation activities were also active and substantive. Leaders of Vietnamese localities have visited the RoK and vice versa, opening up new cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, education and human resources development, he said.



He emphasised ample room remains for Vietnam and the RoK to enhance bilateral cooperation.



At the seminar, representatives of Tuyen Quang province introduced projects that call for investment and proposed cooperation with Korean partners along with briefing Korean enterprises on the locality's investment environment, incentive mechanisms to attract capital, focusing on those of manufacturing and assembling automobiles, electronic components, wood processing and biomass power.



Businesses of the two sides also discussed their cooperation opportunities./.