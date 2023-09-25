Tuyen Quang lit up with colourful giant lanterns ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

The upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival has brought a joyful and cheerful atmosphere to Tuyen Quang, as major streets in the northern mountainous city are filled with colourful giant lanterns in afternoon parades. The Tuyen Quang Citadel Festival has been confirmed by the Vietnam Guinness Book of Records as having the most unique and largest lanterns in Vietnam.