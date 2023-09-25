Tuyen Quang lit up with colourful giant lanterns ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
The upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival has brought a joyful and cheerful atmosphere to Tuyen Quang, as major streets in the northern mountainous city are filled with colourful giant lanterns in afternoon parades. The Tuyen Quang Citadel Festival has been confirmed by the Vietnam Guinness Book of Records as having the most unique and largest lanterns in Vietnam.
Major streets in Tuyen Quang city are filled with colourful giant lanterns in parades. (Photo: VNA)
Colourful giant lanterns are featured in parades along major streets in Tuyen Quang city. (Photo: VNA)
A lantern from Group 6, Luong Vuong ward, was inspired from the Hong Thai communal house and the Tan Trao banyan tree. (Photo: VNA)
Parades along major streets in Tuyen Quang city feature colourful giant lanterns. (Photo: VNA)
Children are especially excited by the giant lanterns of all shapes and sizes. (Photo: VNA)