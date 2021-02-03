TV music show with 70 artists celebrates Lunar New Year
A special TV music show featuring 70 singers, rappers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists will air on HCM City Television (HTV) to celebrate the Lunar New Year. (Photo courtesy of the producer)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - A special TV music show featuring 70 singers, rappers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists will air on HCM City Television (HTV) to celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year), which begins on February 12.
The show, called Gala Nhac Viet - Nam Moi Binh An (Vietnamese Music Gala – Happy Lunar New Year), features songs, dances and theatrical performances in praise of country, soldiers, love and Spring.
Pop stars Cam Ly and Dam Vinh Hung will sing folk songs featuring traditional culture and lifestyles, while young idols Bui Anh Tuan, Han Sara, Hien Ho and Erik together will perform romantic melodies, and dance and electronic music.
Famous songs about Tet, such as Cau Chuc Tan Xuan (Wishes for the New Year), Tet Tuyet Voi (Wonderful Tet) and Bai Ca Mua Xuan (Spring Song), will be included. The songs are about love, youth and friendship.
Rappers Wowy and Yuno Bigboi will perform top hits that helped shoot them to fame at Rap Viet, the first TV competition seeking talented rappers in Viet Nam aired last year. Rap Viet was adapted from The Rapper of Thailand, a show widely known in Asia.
“We worked to provide audiences with a show with high quality in both music and visual content. I hope my music in Gala Nhac Viet- Nam Moi Binh An sends best wishes to Vietnamese at home and abroad during Tet,” said rapper Wowy of HCM City, who spent hours working in HTV’s studio to prepare for his performance.
Wowy, whose real name is Nguyen Ngoc Minh Huy, began his career in 2006. He is considered a rap pioneer in the south and has been particularly successful in combining rap with Vietnamese social and cultural issues.
His hits include Hai The Gioi (Two Worlds), Khu Tao Song (Where I Live), Buddha and Lao Dai (The Senior).
Featured performances will include contemporary dances staged by artists from the HCM City College of Dance and HCM City Youth Cultural House. The dancers will perform in ao dai (Vietnamese dress) designed by leading Vietnamese fashion houses.
The show will air at 9am on the HTV9 channel on the first day of the Lunar New Year, February 12./.