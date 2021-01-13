Vietnam's e-sport team (Photo: oneesports.gg)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese E-sport Championship and the University E-sport Championship will be held annually starting from this year, the Vietnam Recreational E-sport Association (VIRESA) announced on January 13.

Both tournaments are expected to feature 10 categories, with outstanding athletes going on to represent Vietnam at major regional and international events.

VIRESA Secretary General Do Viet Hung said the association will prioritise activities at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam at year’s end.

A white book on Vietnamese e-sports is slated for release on February 2, providing key information, official figures from interviews with 50 leading figures at local and foreign businesses, and responses to 10,000 questionnaires in the field.

It will also provide updates on the operations of Vietnam’s e-sports industry, according to VIRESA./.