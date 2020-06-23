People prepare to go through a border gate (Photo: VNA)



Lang Son (VNA) - The northern border province of Lang Son launched criminal proceedings on June 22 against two people charged with facilitating unlawful immigration, according to the provincial Border Guard High Command.

At 2pm on June 19, the Lang Son Border Guard High Command together with forces from the Ba Son Border Guard Post arrested Duong Van Phong, 30, and Hoang Van Thang, 23, at a border post in Cao Lau commune, Cao Loc district.

Both residents of Xuat Le commune in Cao Loc district, the men were caught red-handed trying to illegally take two Vietnamese women along a border trail to China.

They were handed over to police in Lang Son./.